With the upcoming solar eclipse, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has provided some safety tips for people and their children to stay safe.

Several locations throughout Windsor and Essex County fall into the path of totality on April 8, where the sun will be completely covered by the moon for a short period of time.



The last total eclipse experienced in the province was in February 1979, and the next one isn't expected to happen again until 2099.



In Windsor-Essex County, WECHU officials say the solar eclipse should start at approximately at 1:58 p.m. and end at 4:28 p.m., with totality taking place between 3:12 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.



Whether you're in a location where there is a partial or total eclipse, looking directly at the sun can cause serious eye damage such as vision loss.



To avoid eye damage during a solar eclipse people are asked to not look at it directly, unless using safe solar eclipse viewers or filters that meet international standard ISO 12312-2.



It's also important to closely monitor children during an eclipse as their eyes let in more light than adult eyes, putting them at higher risk of eye damage.



During this week's WECHU board meeting, Dr. Mehdi Aloosh gave a presentation on safety and tips ahead of the big day.



He says eye safety is the most important thing for the community to keep in mind ahead of the eclipse.



"Take care of the children specifically, and use the safe ways of observing this exciting and natural event. By using specific standard eye glasses or watching it online," he said.



Dr. Aloosh says children are curious about the world, they want to explore, so it's important for parents to make sure they're safe.



"They might look, and it provides an opportunity for the damaging radiation to damage their eyes. So I recommend parents observe children during the eclipse, and use those safe ways of observing this event."



The event is expected to cause an increase in road and water traffic as people head to sites within the path of totality.



Dr. Aloosh says they're expecting a lot of people to be on the move during the lead up to the eclipse to take in the event, given the rarity of its occurrence.



"This is not an every year event, or something that happens once in a while. So people might come to our area and that might cause some traffic jams. And again, the message is safe driving and ensuring that people are parked in a safe place, and watching the event from a safe place," he said.



Dr. Aloosh also noted that there may be viewing events or large gatherings of people at select sites to view the eclipse, and to help prevent the spread of illness, they're recommending anyone feeling unwell that day stay home to view it.



The health unit has additional information on staying safe during the solar eclipse posted to their website. (https://www.wechu.org/your-health/solar-eclipse-safety)

