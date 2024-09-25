The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will continue to distribute Potassium Iodide (KI) pills, this time in the Town of Essex.

Those who live in the Town who currently have the KI pills will need to get new ones, as the current pills are nearing their expiration date.

Residents will be able to pick up a new package of the pills on October 9, and November 2, at multiple locations.

The Health Unit, in partnership with the Town, distributes the pills as residents are living in the secondary zone which is 80 kilometres from Enrico Fermi 2 Nuclear Generating Station.

The pills are handed out to ensure that the community is prepared in the unlikely event of a nuclear emergency.

These pills block the thyroid from absorbing radioactive iodine, and would help to prevent the development of thyroid cancer.

Residents are asked to safely dispose of the expired pills in their garbage, or drop them off at their local pharmacy.

Town of Essex residents will be able to pick up a new package of KI pills on October 9 and November 2 at the following locations:

October 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

Fire Hall Station #1 at 55 Alice Street North, Essex

Fire Hall Station #2 at 3575 North Malden Road, Gesto

Fire Hall Station #3 at 25 Centre Street East, Harrow

November 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: