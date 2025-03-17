618 secondary students in Windsor-Essex have been suspended for incomplete immunization records.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says the students are being excluded for up to 20 days or until they have complied with Immunization of School Pupils Act.

Last fall, the health unit reviewed immunization records for all secondary students in the region.

According to WECHU, 20,496 records were reviewed and as of Monday, 97% of students have up to date records.

The health unit says 129 elementary students remain suspended for incomplete records.

They have been suspended since March 3.

Immunization records can be updated online, by phone or in-person at the health unit's Windsor office or Leamington office.