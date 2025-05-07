The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reminding residents that avian Influenza continues to circulate among the bird population.

With the changing of seasons, birds are migrating back to the region, and Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, says they potentially are bringing illness with them.

"Bird flu has been circulating among wild birds for decades, but it can also infect other animals and humans," he said. "Now that the weather is warmer, hundreds and millions of birds are coming into our region."

Dr. Aloosh says it's important to not touch dead birds or animals.

"Teach your children to protect themselves from wild animals, teach them how they can enjoy safely in nature," he said. "If they happen to touch any birds or wild animals, ask them to wash their hands immediately."

Dr. Aloosh says to watch out for your pets as well.

"Make sure that your pets do not touch any birds or wild animals, keep them on leash, keep them under your supervision," said Dr. Aloosh.