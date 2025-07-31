Another possible measles exposure point location is being released by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

The exposure point includes the emergency department at Erie Shores HealthCare on Talbot Street West in Leamington on July 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The health unit asks anyone who visited the location listed on the identified date to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.

According to the health unit, only one measles case in Windsor-Essex has been confirmed for the month of July.

The region has seen 149 confirmed cases since February 2025.