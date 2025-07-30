The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is advising the community of a new measles exposure point.

The exposure point includes the Real Canadian Superstore at 201 Talbot Street East in Leamington on Saturday, July 26 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The health unit asks anyone who visited the locations listed on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.

The health unit has confirmed only one measles case in Windsor-Essex for the month of July.

The region has seen 149 confirmed cases since February 2025.