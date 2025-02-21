The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting a significant increase in cases of influenza in the region.

To date in 2025, WECHU says it received more than double the number of reported cases of influenza compared to this time last year.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mehdi Aloosh says that is concerning to him and wanted to emphasize the role of prevention that the community can play.

"Particularly the role of vaccines," he said. "We expect Influenza A to continue to be an issue in our region. We haven't seen the start of the Influenza B, but the vaccines are available for free. People can access those vaccines. There are other vaccines, [respiratory syncytial virus] vaccines, and COVID vaccines are also available."

Dr. Aloosh says they continue to work with local hospitals who have seen a significant rise in Emergency Department (ED) visits for respiratory illnesses.

He says hospital websites offer valuable information to residents with non-emergency concerns to consider whether the ED is the best option for them.

"There are alternatives there like contacting Health 811, walk-in clinics, WE Care for children," Dr. Aloosh said. "Those are alternatives that are available and also you find on the website of our hospitals that they recommend when you should call 911."

He says the health unit recommends the community take extra precautions when they're sick.

"Stay home when they're sick, washing their hands frequently, cover cough and sneeze, and put on masks if they need to go outside because the disease might be mild for them, but for vulnerable population can be very severe and [lead to] hospitalization," said Dr. Aloosh.