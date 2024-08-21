The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting its first human case of West Nile virus for 2024.

According to the health unit, the virus is in an adult resident and says the current risk of getting infected in the region is low.



The health unit says West Nile virus is an infection transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.



WECHU says most people with the virus never develop symptoms and will not know they have an infection.



The health unit says symptoms tend to start between two to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.



Some symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands.



The health unit says some tips to protect yourself from mosquito bites include applying insect repellents, limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk and remove any standing water around your property.

