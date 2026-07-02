WECHU posts warning signs at three local beaches

Warning signs have been posted at three local beaches in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, and Lakeview Park West Beach are all under warnings due to high bacteria levels following recent water testing.

Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Seacliff Beach, and Point Pelee North West Beach are all safe for swimming.

The health unit does advise that even though beaches might be open, they recommend avoiding swimming if there was recent heavy rainfall, allowing at least 48 hours after, if the water is cloudy, or if you can’t see your feet while in the water.