The health unit is reporting two more potential exposure locations — the Erie Shoes Walk-In Clinic this past Tuesday between 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. and Real Canadian Superstore on Talbot Street in Leamington last Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The public health agency is strongly recommending those exposed at the walk-in clinic get vaccinated at the Erie Shores HealthCare (hospital) emergency department starting at 8:30 Friday morning.

Those attending are being asked to call the emergency department before entering so the hospital team can schedule your arrival and limit exposure.

There are currently three confirmed cases of measles in Windsor-Essex.