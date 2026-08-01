WECHU offering advice to protect against cyclosporiasis as cases rise in Windsor-Essex

The medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex is offering tips on how to protect yourself following a significant increase in cases of cyclosporiasis on both sides of the border in this area.

As of Friday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit had identified 24 cases of cyclosporiasis in 2026, an intestinal illness caused by a parasite. In a typical year, the region averages around three cases.

Public health investigations have identified travel to Michigan as a common exposure point in many of the recent cases.

As of July 30, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has reported more than 10,700 cases throughout the state, with lettuce and salad greens a potential source of the outbreak, although investigations remain ongoing.

Windsor-Essex Medical Officer of Health Dr. Medhi Aloosh says infectious diseases don’t respect borders; they do travel.

“We can protect ourselves if you’re buying fresh food and products, like lettuce, berries, and grapes, from Michigan; if you can, cook them. Use them in a cooked version; if not, wash them thoroughly before eating,” he says.

Aloosh says there are some things you can also do to protect yourself while dining out.

“If you’re going to restaurants, probably a good short-term decision is to not take salads or unpackaged foods at the restaurants in Michigan,” he says.

The WECHU recommends that residents travelling to Michigan:

- Be cautious when consuming lettuce, salad greens, berries, grapes, and pre-packaged salads.

- Consider choosing cooked vegetables when possible.

- Wash fresh produce thoroughly before eating.

- Practice good hand hygiene, particularly before preparing or eating food.

- Seek medical attention if symptoms of cyclosporiasis develop following travel.

To keep yourself safe, the health unit is further recommending purchasing whole heads of lettuce rather than prepackaged salad mixes, discarding the outer leaves, and thoroughly washing inner leaves before consumption.

Cyclosporiasis symptoms may include diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, and a low-grade fever.

Symptoms can last for days to weeks and may recur if left untreated. Individuals experiencing prolonged symptoms should contact their health care provider.