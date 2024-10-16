The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says it is no longer distributing rapid antigen test kits for COVID-19, nor will they be restocked in the future.

The health unit says eligible Ontarians may still access COVID-19 testing.



If COVID-19 symptoms develop, you're being asked to contact your primary care provider or local pharmacy to find out eligibility for a publicly funded test.



Further information can be found on the Government of Ontario's COVID-19 testing and treatment webpage .



The province states those who have COVID symptoms and belong to any of the following groups are eligible:

-people aged 65 years of age and older

-people aged 18 years of age and older who have at least one condition that puts them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 disease

-people who are immunocompromised

-residents and patients in certain high-risk settings including hospitals and congregate living settings with medically and socially vulnerable individuals (for example, in long-term care and other specific populations and settings)

-people in the context of suspected or confirmed outbreaks, as directed by the local public health unit

WECHU encourages community members to continue to protect themselves and others during the respiratory illness season, including staying up to date on immunizations and staying home if feeling sick or unwell.

