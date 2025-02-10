The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is looking for Ministry support to keep a local program operational that aims to help those suffering from mental health and substance use crises.

The WECHU board met Thursday with one report looking into the Substance Supports in Neighbourhoods Accessed through Police Partnerships, also known as SSNAPP.

This program launched in the fall of 2022 thanks to a $1.5-million grant from the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General's Community Safety and Policing Grant Program, however the funding is expected to end as of March 31, 2025.

The board approved sending a letter to the Ministry asking for continued support to extend funding for this program.

This grant has allowed the Health Unit to work collaboratively with Windsor Police and the City of Windsor, where Neighbourhood Safety Plans were developed for four high-priority areas in Windsor, and supported the Windsor Police Service's Nurse and Police Team.

Celine Damphouse, Program Coordinator of Substance Use Prevention and Harm Reduction Department at WECHU, says this program has had a big impact over the last three years.

"We did nine community park events where we were downtown engaging with neighbourhood areas. And then we've also done 24 training events with 820 service providers who work with clients who may be experiencing a mental health illness, or substance use crisis."

She says while the focus of this initiative was Windsor, the Health Unit wants to expand into the county.

"I do believe since then there has been more opioid-related deaths in the county - specifically the Municipality of Leamington - which is a community that the Health Unit currently serves. But, I do believe there has been more of a need in those county areas too."

Damphouse says if they don't receive additional funding, they'll need to scale down some of the work being done.

"We would still want to continue some of these efforts through our Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy. In that, we do plan to expand the Neighbourhood Safety Plans to the county areas, as well as continue to support training's in our area."

The SSNAPP initiative delivered 24 training workshops, facilitated 11 community events, including overdose prevention sessions, and safety events, and referred over 500 (524) individuals to substance use/mental health and social service providers.

The Windsor Police Service's Nurse and Police Team saw huge success through this initiative by responded to 2,400 calls from January 2024 to January 2025, diverting 771 people from the emergency department.

The four high-priority areas in Windsor included the downtown core, East Walkerville, South Walkerville, and South-Central Windsor.