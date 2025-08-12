The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is warning of potential Hepatitis A exposure over multiple days at a Tecumseh restaurant.

The health unit said if you ate at Fratelli’s Pasta Grill, 13340 Lanoue Street, between August 1-6, and are not vaccinated against Hepatitis A, you may still be eligible for a preventive treatment.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by a virus. It is most often spread by eating food or drinking water contaminated with the virus.

Symptoms can include fever, dark urine, loss of appetite, fatigue (feeling tired), nausea and vomiting, stomach cramps and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes).

WECHU is offering a walk-in vaccine clinic at their office, 1005 Ouellette Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Treatment is also available by appointment until August 20, 2025.

To find out if you're eligible, call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420. Please bring your Immunization Record.

WECHU also said to monitor for symptoms for up to 50 days after your visit if you dined at Fratelli’s on the following dates:

July 19, 2025 (between 3:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.) and the following day

July 22, 2025 (between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.) and the following day

If you develop symptoms, contact your health care provider as soon as possible.