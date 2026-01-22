The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a cold warning for Friday.

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, the health unit's Medical Officer of Health, issued the warning.

A cold warning is issued when temperature reaches -15 degrees Celsius without the wind chill for a day.

Everyone is at risk from cold, especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work outdoors, people with pre-existing conditions such as heart diseases, and those who are experiencing homelessness.

Cold-related injuries such as hypothermia and frostbite are preventable.

Some tips by the health unit include dressing warmly and in layers if you need to go outdoors, keep moving to maintain body heat, drink warm fluids, and check on your neighbours and family.