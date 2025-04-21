The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has identified three schools as potential exposure points for measles.

The exposures took place over a number of days this month at schools in Leamington and Stoney Point.

Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Elementary School - Entire School

7343 Tecumseh Rd., Stoney Point

Tuesday, April 15 - 9:15 a.m. - 5:35 p.m.

St. Louis Catholic Elementary School - Entire School

176 Talbot St. E., Leamington

Thursday, April 3 - 9:15 a.m. - 5:35 p.m.

Friday, April 4 - 9:15 a.m. - 5:35 p.m.

Monday, April 7 - 9:15 a.m. - 5:35 p.m.

Tuesday, April 8 - 9:15 a.m. - 5:35 p.m.

Wednesday, April 9 - 9:15 a.m. - 5:35 p.m.

Thursday, April 10 - 9:15 a.m. - 5:35 p.m.

Margaret D Bennie Public School - Entire School (including Latchkey, EarlyON, and Talk 2 Me Program)

259 Sherk St., Leamington

Friday, April 11 - 9:15 a.m. - 4:50 p.m.

Monday, April 14 - 9:15 a.m. - 4:50 p.m.

WECHU asks anyone who were present at the listed locations on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.

The health unit has confirmed 26 cases of measles in April.