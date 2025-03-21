The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is alerting the public to three additional possible measles exposure locations.

Officials say these locations date back to earlier in the week - all within Essex County.

These possible exposure points include the New Reinland Mennonite Church in Wheatley on March 16 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., the TMC Urgent Care in Kingsville on Monday March 17, from 10:20 a.m. and 12:50 p.m., and the emergency department at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington on March 18 from 2:30 p.m. to 10:40 p.m.

Possible exposure point locations in the region continue to be monitored, and those who are unvaccinated that visited the locations are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure.

There have been 22 confirmed measles cases in the region since February.