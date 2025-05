Three new measles exposure point locations are being reported in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is informing the public of the new locations.

They include:

Windsor Regional Hospital - Ouellette Campus at 1030 Ouellette Avenue in Windsor on May 2 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the emergency department

YOYO's Family Fun Center at 4451 Tecumseh Road East in Windsor on April 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Erie Shores HealthCare at 194 Talbot Street West in Leamington on May 6 from 4 p.m. to 9:35 p.m. in the emergency department

The health unit asks anyone who visited the locations listed on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.

The health unit has confirmed four measles cases in Windsor-Essex for the month of May.