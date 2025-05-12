The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has identified a possible point of exposure for measles.

WECHU says the TMC Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic, located at 273 Main Street East in Kingsville, on Tuesday May 6 is affected.

Anyone who visited the building from 9:44 a.m. to 1:38 p.m. is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Symptoms can include a fever, runny nose, cough, drowsiness, irritability, and red eyes.

A red rash appears on the face three to seven days after the start of the above symptoms.

So far in May, WECHU has five confirmed cases of measles.

The health unit has seen 129 cases since the beginning of the year.