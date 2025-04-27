The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has identified an additional measles exposure point:

Central Erie Shores Walk-In Clinic on 33 Princess Street in Leamington from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 23.

WECHU says the entire building is a potential exposure point.

The health unit asks anyone who visited the location listed on the identified date to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.

WECHU has confirmed 53 measles cases in Windsor-Essex in the month of April.