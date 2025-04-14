A number of measles exposure points are being reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) state that these possible exposure points occurred between March 30 and April 7.
The possible locations include:
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the locations listed below on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.
If you are immunocompromised, have a child (children) 12 months of age or younger, or are pregnant, please contact the WECHU as soon as possible to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available to you. If this applies to you, please call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.