A number of measles exposure points are being reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) state that these possible exposure points occurred between March 30 and April 7.

The possible locations include:

Blytheswood Old Colony Church at 31 Pickwick Drive in Leamington on March 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Dr. Robin Deans, Optometrist at 1270 Walker Road in Windsor on April 4 from 3:50 p.m. to 6:55 p.m.

Multi-Food Super Market at 799 Crawford Avenue in Windsor on April 4 from 5:10 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Kingsville Home Hardware at 226 Main Street West in Kingsville on April 5 from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Canadian Tire at 262 Erie Street South in Leamington on April 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Burger King at 300 Erie Street South in Leamington on April 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

La Hacienda Restaurant at 25 Talbot Street East in Leamington on April 7 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the locations listed below on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.

If you are immunocompromised, have a child (children) 12 months of age or younger, or are pregnant, please contact the WECHU as soon as possible to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available to you. If this applies to you, please call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.