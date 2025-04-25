A new measles exposure point is being reported in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) states that this possible exposure point occurred on April 16.

The location includes the Windsor Professional Centre located at 2462 Howard Avenue on April 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the entire building.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the locations listed below on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.