The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is advising the community of a list of new measles exposure locations.

Eight new locations are being reported.

They include:

Windsor Regional Hospital - Met Campus at 1995 Lens Avenue in Windsor on May 28 from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Emergency Room, and May 28 from 3:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the 3rd Floor Pediatric Department

Essex Walk-In Clinic at 186 Talbot Street South in Essex on May 25 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Medical Laboratories of Windsor at 197 Talbot Street West in Leamington on May 26 from 10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Costco Wholesale at 4411 Walker Road in Windsor on May 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Eyewares of Windsor at 3893 Dougall Avenue in Windsor on May 13 from 3:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore Talbot Street at 201 Talbot Street East in Leamington on May 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Erie Shores HealthCare at 194 Talbot Street West in Leamington on May 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TMC Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic at 273 Main Street East in Kingsville on May 27 from 10:50 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.

The health unit asks anyone who visited the locations listed on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.

The health unit has confirmed 19 measles cases in Windsor-Essex for the month of May.