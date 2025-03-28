The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is alerting the public to additional possible measles exposure locations.

Officials say these locations date back to last week, and early this week.

These possible exposure points include the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Center on Sherk Street in Leamington on multiple dates and times including March 18, March 19, and March 20 all between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., as well as March 21 between 3 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The other possible exposure point is at Erie Shores HealthCare on Talbot Street West in Leamington in the emergency department between March 23 at 9:15 p.m. and March 24 at 10:20 a.m.

If you were exposed at the following sites and are unvaccinated, you are strongly recommended to attend the Measles Assessment Clinic at Erie Shores HealthCare by Sunday, March 30 for vaccination. The clinic is open daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The clinic is located outside the hospital in a mobile unit for vaccination.

30 cases have been confirmed in Windsor-Essex since February.