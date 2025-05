The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is adding an additional potential point of exposure for measles.

The health unit identified the Emergency Department at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington.

The date is Wednesday, April 30 between 11:00 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

WECHU reminds those who may have been exposed to contact the health unit and monitor for symptoms of measles that may appear seven to 21 days after exposure.