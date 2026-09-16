WECHU highlighting signs of teen dating violence

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is trying to highlight the signs of teen dating violence.

The health unit has been sharing information online and on its social media accounts in an effort to educate teens, parents, and caregivers about ways to identify and combat an increase in teen dating violence.

According to the health unit, over 1 in 4 teens between ages 15 and 17 have experienced dating violence, but most don’t feel comfortable talking about it.

The types of violence or abuse can include physical abuse, emotional abuse, cyber violence, harassment or stalking, sexual abuse, or financial abuse, which is behaviour used to gain power and control over a person’s money.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Medhi Aloosh, says teen dating violence is more common than most people realize.

“There are warning signs associated with this type of violence. Parents can find out early on when they see a sudden withdrawal from family or friends in their children. Increased anxiety, sadness, or low self-esteem can be another sign,” he says.

Aloosh says changes in school performance or unexplained injuries are also signs parents should pay attention to.

“There are also warning signs for teens or children,” he says. “They should be encouraged to ask themselves, ‘Do I feel respected? Can I say no without fear? Am I pressured to do things that I don’t want to do?’“

Aloosh says it’s an issue we need to pay more attention to and promote a culture that promotes respect, consent, and a healthy relationship.

“There are rising numbers. If they are going down, maybe it’s because people are more aware of the situation and raising their voices, which is a really good sign. We’re also bringing attention to the significance of the issue and the fact that we all, as a society, have a role to play,” he says.

According to the health unit, unhealthy things to watch out for in relationships include the following:

- Pressure to do unwanted sexual contact of any kind.

- Threats or causing physical harm, including scratches or bruises.

- Extreme jealousy, insecurity, or controlling behaviour.

- Explosive or unusual mood swings.

- Insulting, humiliating, or threatening you.

- Isolating you from friends and family.

- Controlling what you can and can’t do.

- Controlling your behaviour or how you dress.

- Constantly monitoring your social media or tracking your location.

- Invading privacy and personal boundaries.