The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has decided to end the tenancy agreement at the SafePoint site in Windsor.

The Health Unit provided a statement on Friday afternoon from Dr. Ken Blanchette, the Chief Executive Officer, who states that in support of the Board of Health that the tenancy agreement at 101 Wyandotte Street East has come to an end.

The statement says that direction provided by the Ministry of Health has been clear that the use of the space for its intended purposes will no longer be possible due to the introduction of new systems.

Back on January 1, SafePoint services were paused as health unit officials awaited the results of a provincial critical incident review.

It was announced in August that the provincial government would be introducing new legislation this fall, that if passed, would prohibit municipalities or any organization from standing up new consumption sites or participating in safer supply programs.

The province also announced in August that the Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment model, or HART hub, program would be put in place to replace safe drug consumption sites.

The Health Unit stated on Friday that they have engaged with partners and is actively involved in the planning processes related to the local HART Hub application.

The hubs are to provide people with comprehensive treatment and preventative services, including primary care, mental health services, addiction care and support, social services and employment support, shelter and transition beds, and supportive housing.

The province is investing $378-million to open 19 new HART Hubs.