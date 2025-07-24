The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reminding residents to stay up-to-date on measles vaccinations as wastewater signal rises.

Reminders have been sent to school-aged children in Windsor-Essex who are overdue for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines.

The Health Unit is reporting an increase in the measles virus being detected through wastewater surveillance in the region.

Wastewater surveillance is one of the tools used to monitor public health trends, and while measles cases remain low, Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, the Medical Officer of Health with WECHU says the presence of the virus back in the wastewater suggests they must stay vigilant.

WECHU is offering catch-up immunization clinics throughout the summer to help families in need of support with immunizations prior to school starting in September.

Only one measles case has been confirmed by the Health Unit for the month of July.

