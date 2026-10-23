WECHU encourages vaccination as early flu season looms

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is urging people to get immunized against influenza and COVID-19 as soon as the vaccinations become available.

Starting Monday, October 26, anyone six months of age and older who lives, works, or goes to school in Ontario can receive both vaccines free of charge.

Vaccines are already available to high-risk and priority populations, including hospitalized patients and hospital staff, residents and staff in long-term care homes, retirement homes and other congregate settings, adults aged 65 and older, health care workers, first responders, and staff and care providers in congregate living settings.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Medhi Aloosh says the vaccines help prevent disease and hospitalization, especially for those who are susceptible.

“It affects children under the age of 5 significantly and can result in hospitalization. The same for elderly people with underlying conditions like COPD, asthma, and cardiac diseases. The second reason to get a vaccine is to protect people around us,” he says.

Aloosh says they aren’t seeing flu cases yet, but they are watching what is going on around this area.

“What we’re hearing from our provincial partners is that we should expect an early season for influenza. Maybe November, not in December, January, or February. This is an important signal to get the vaccine right now,” he says.

The U.S. Centres for Disease Control says flu cases have been climbing across America since early September with a 3.6 nationwide positivity rate for influenza, six times higher than this point in 2025.

U.S. health experts say we don’t normally see rates like that until November or December, at the earliest.

Aloosh says they are also watching what’s happening across the border and the signals that it will be an early flu season.

“This is the time to get vaccinated. It takes time for our bodies to build that immunity. The sooner the better,” he says.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same appointment.

To receive flu and COVID-19 vaccines, contact your primary health care provider or a participating local pharmacy, and call ahead to confirm availability. Find a participating pharmacy at www.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.

In addition, the WECHU will be offering seasonal immunizations clinics, with weekend availability, to all residents by appointment.

To book an appointment, visit the WECHU’s webpage or call 519-258-2146 ext. 1121.