The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is encouraging people across the region to do a "dry(er) February" as it highlights the impact of alcohol use on the region's healthcare system.

"Dry January" is when people stop or cut back their drinking for a month following Christmas and New Year's celebrations that often include alcoholic beverages.

According to local data, alcohol causes more emergency department visits in Windsor-Essex County (WEC) than all other substances combined.

According to health unit data, in 2024, more than 2,000 emergency department visits were linked to alcohol use in the area, while by comparison, opioids accounted for about 434 visits.

The health unit says many people see alcohol as a way to relax or connect with friends or a common feature of social events, but alcohol can harm our health and lead to serious problems like cancer, heart disease, liver disease, and addiction.

Canada’s updated Guidance on Alcohol and Health says drinking two standard drinks per week or less is associated with a low health risk.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Medhi Aloosh told AM800's The Shift they're seeing more effects of alcohol compared to the provincial average.

"We have communities that drink very, very often, and then they see the serious results and hospitalizations. ED visits are much higher than the average of the province," he says

Aloosh says there is also a mental health effect from alcohol if you don't drink mindfully over the long run.

"Sometimes people feel more relaxed; they feel less stress and anxiety. But over the long run, when you drink alcohol and the body adjusts to using that, it increases the risk of anxiety and depression," he says.

The health unit says February is a good chance to try a "Dry(er) February," as it's only 28 days-an easier way to cut back, drink less, or take a break from alcohol altogether.

Here are some ways to take part:

Count your drinks honestly and aim for two or fewer per week.

Choose a non-alcoholic drink when out with friends.

Pick alcohol-free days during the week.

Plan ahead for social events so you know what and how much you'll drink.