A reminder to LaSalle residents who have Potassium Iodide (KI) pills that they are nearing their expiration date.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, in partnership with the Town, are letting residents know that the KI pills will be expiring soon, and new packages of the KI pills will be available for pick-up.

The Health Unit distributes the pills as LaSalle is located in the secondary zone which is 80 kilometres from Enrico Fermi 2 Nuclear Generating Station.

This initiative is to ensure that the community is prepared in the unlikely event of a nuclear emergency, as the pills block the thyroid from absorbing radioactive iodine, and would help to prevent the development of thyroid cancer.

Residents are asked to safely dispose of the expired pills in their garbage, or drop them off at their local pharmacy.

KI pills are only to be taken when instructed by the Health Unit.

While the level of risk has not changed at Fermi 2, and while LaSalle is not a primary zone of the Nuclear Generating Station, the Health Unit and LaSalle want residents living in the secondary zone to still be prepared.

A new package of KI pills can be picked up at the LaSalle Civic Centre on October 2 between 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.