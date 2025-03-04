The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says it has received lab confirmation of a case of measles from an individual that attends Cornerstone Christian Academy, located at 1664 Talbot Road in Ruthven.

The potential exposure took place from February 21 to 28.

WECHU states "all families of students attending Cornerstone Christian Academy are required to contact the health unit effective 8:30 a.m. Wednesday March 5, and should isolate until such time that this can occur."

The health unit is working closely in collaboration with school administration to identify potential exposures and provide guidance to school personnel and families.

Additional exposures are also being investigated, and WECHU says it is working closely with hospitals to provide direction on the measures which should be taken if required to attend the emergency department.

WECHU reminds those who may have been exposed to contact the health unit and monitor for symptoms of measles that may appear seven to 21 days after exposure.

Symptoms can include a fever, runny nose, cough, drowsiness, irritability, and red eyes. A red rash appears on the face three to seven days after the start of the above symptoms. The rash may start from the face and progress down the body. If you develop these symptoms, contact your health care provider.

The measles virus spreads easily in the air when an infected person coughs, talks, or sneezes, and then another person breathes in the virus particles in the air even up to two hours after the person with the infection has left a closed space. It can also be spread by direct contact with the secretions from the infected person's mouth or nose. Infants and children less than 12 months of age, pregnant people and immune-compromised individuals who have been exposed to measles should consult with their health care provider for individual medical advice.

Anyone with concerns or questions can contact WECHU Monday to Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, at 519-258-2146 extension 1420.

Last week, WECHU's medical officer of health told AM800 that the heath unit was preparing in the event of a confirmed measles case , including how to respond from a public health perspective.

As of February 28, measles cases in Ontario had doubled over the course of two weeks to just over 140.