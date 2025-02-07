The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's Board of Health has selected a new chair and vice-chair.

During Thursday's meeting, Joe Bachetti, Tecumseh's deputy mayor and Deputy Warden of Essex County, was elected as chair.

Bachetti was previously vice-chair for the board. He will take over the position from Windsor's ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante.

Costante chaired the board for the past two years.

Windsor's ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani was elected as the new vice-chair.

Bachetti says he wants to ensure existing programs and services continue.

"Responding to the needs of public health, the importance of the work that the group does here - the organization - especially in the schools. In terms of immunization, Healthy Smiles program, they do a lot of great work."

He says he's looking forward to this next step.

"I believe as vice-chair you'll always anticipate that if the chair is stepping down to be a board member that there's always that possibility. And so yes, I was expecting it. It's part of succession planning, I believe in succession planning, and this is a great way to move forward."

Costante says it was an honour to be chair.

"Two years for me was always the plan, and so having the opportunity to pass the baton to a good leader like deputy mayor and Deputy Warden Joe Bachetti is a true privilege."

The Health Unit's Board of Health meetings are generally held on a monthly basis.

The next meeting will be held on March 20.

The Board of Health is the governing body that oversees delivery of mandatory programs and guidelines set by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Ministry of Children and Youth Services.