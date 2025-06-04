The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has started their active tick surveillance program.

Surveillance started on Tuesday morning by WECHU where tick dragging was performed, and ticks are counted and collected for further testing. The field surveillance is conducted at public parks and trails that are frequently used to retrieve local data of tick populations.

Lyme disease is a serious disease that is spread by the bite of infected blacklegged ticks. 17 people tested positive for Lyme disease in 2024 - the most ever in Windsor-Essex. Nine cases were reported in 2023.

Prevention measures are crucial at parks or campgrounds including avoiding walking in tall grass, wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts, tucking your pants into your socks, shower after two hours of outdoor activity, among other measures.

New locations were selected for this year's tick surveillance, which include Devonwood Conservation Area, Rowsom's Tilbury West Conservation Area, Rotary Club of Harrow Community Entrance, and Malden Park.

Elaine Bennett, Manager of Environmental Health at WECHU, says the surveillance is done determine the tick population.

"We have four various sites that we're going to be tick dragging. In the spring we're looking for the lymph's and larvae, and then later in the fall they'll be full adults. So, we just want to determine how widespread the tick population is."

She says the Health Unit is seeing the rise in Lyme disease cases.

"The community is well aware that there's been a significant increase of ticks, and Lyme disease in Windsor and Essex County. Last year we've seen the highest number in the last 10 years. We had 17 reported Lyme disease cases in Windsor-Essex County."

Bennett says it's important to remove the tick as soon as possible.

"If there's a tick found, remove it using a tick key or a pair of tweezers. Try not to squeeze and twist the tick, you want it to come out fully. Typically, if you're removing the tick within 24 hours, the bacteria that causes Lyme disease will not enter the bloodstream."

Bennett adds that the rise in tick population and Lyme disease cases is due to climate change, humid weather, and rainfall.

If you do find a tick on your body, remove it carefully, and then gently wash the bite with soap and water, or rubbing alcohol.

If the tick has been on your body for longer than 24 hours, it's recommended you contact your health care provider.

The Health Unit no longer accepts ticks for identification and testing. A photo of the tick can be submitted to etick.ca.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco