The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit continues to remind residents to stay safe this respiratory illness season.

The Health Unit is urging the public to stay up to date on available vaccinations to prevent these illnesses.

This year, the focus will be on immunization efforts on the vulnerable population as part of the Ontario fall 2024 respiratory illness season immunization campaign.

Those who are vulnerable or high-risk include adults 65 years of age or older, residents of long-term care homes, those who are pregnant, those who are in or from First Nations, Métis or Inuit communities, members of racialized and other equity-deserving communities, and those with underlying medical conditions.

Individuals are encouraged to get their flu and COVID-19 immunizations.

Ontario has expanded access points with pharmacies and health care providers as primary sources for vaccines to be administered.

Pharmacies and health care providers are expected to begin receiving and offering vaccines in mid-October, ahead of the general eligibility date of October 28.