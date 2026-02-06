Flu season is finally easing up in Windsor-Essex.

During Thursday's Windsor-Essex County Health Unit board meeting, an update on the respiratory season was provided.

The Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, says the region is finally seeing a decline of Influenza A cases, and steady cases of Influenza B, and COVID-19.

Despite these improvements, Dr. Aloosh says the region is starting to see an uptick in Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases - more commonly known as RSV.

He adds that the region is slightly above provincial averages when it comes to Influenza A and COVID-19.

Windsor Regional Hospital is also seeing that downward trend. During the board meeting on Thursday evening, it was stated that the hospital currently has four RSV cases, five Influenza cases, and six COVID cases.

Dr. Aloosh says RSV cases are rising.

"We are seeing some of the activities from an RSV perspective increasing in the wastewater surveillance. The challenge with RSV is that the reporting is not required, so we don't have a good grasp on the cases, but we have access to wastewater surveillance that helps us understand the situation.")

He says Windsor-Essex has one of the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the province, which is due to low vaccination rates and social determinance.

"When people are at risk of food insecurity, they're skipping meals, they reduce the quality of their meal, and their constantly anxious about what's coming the next day. This puts them at risk of not getting sufficient nutrients, so they are at risk of getting infectious diseases."

Karen Riddell, acting president and CEO at Windsor Regional Hospital, says the hospital is seeing that decline in respiratory illnesses.

"Influenza and COVID are both lower week over week, and all the virus indicators are lower. RSV is a little bit higher than it has been, but the numbers are still low in hospital."

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) offers vaccination schedules.

Residents are encouraged to reach out to their family doctor or local pharmacy for flu vaccine appointments.