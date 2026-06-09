WECHS looking to raise $100,000 during its ‘Strays on Streetcorners’ fundraiser

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society (WECHS) is looking to raise $100,000 for its ‘Strays on Streetcorners’ fundraiser.

The fundraiser kicks off on Thursday and runs until Saturday afternoon at major intersections throughout Windsor-Essex.

wechs kitten cat A cat is seen at the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society on Mar. 18, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

WECHS’s Marketing & Communications Manager Emma Truswell says it’s the largest fundraiser of the year for the humane society.

She says volunteers will be out collecting donations that go directly to the shelter.

Truswell says the humane society is hoping to raise $100,000 to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

“Volunteers are going to be out at major intersections across Windsor and Essex County, and they’re going to be out there Thursday morning and Friday morning from 7:45 until 9:45 in the morning as well as in the afternoon those days, 3:30 until 5:30, and then they’re out on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.,” says Truswell.

She says last year’s fundraiser raised just over $78,000.

“We do have quite a bit more volunteers and corner coverage this year, so we’re really hopeful that we can meet our goal, but we need people to donate, and we can also have people donate online if they don’t think they’re going to be out and about or they want to help us jump-start the campaign,” she says.

AM800-News-Strays-On-Street-Corners-2026 2026 Strays on Streetcorners fundraiser (Windsor/Essex County Humane Society)

Truswell says funds raised support the shelter during its busiest time of year.

She says the summer months are a busy time for the humane society.

“That’s when our intake of animals is at its highest; that’s when we’re doing the most pickups to help animals out, whether it’s wildlife that are injured or stray animals,” she says. “We get a lot of kittens coming in; it’s kitten season and a lot more dogs in the shelter.”

Truswell says money raised will go towards food, medical care, and supporting foster animals.

Volunteers will be out primarily in Windsor, but they’ll also be stationed in Kingsville, Belle River, and Amherstburg.

The public can also donate online by visiting the humane society’s website.