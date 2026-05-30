WECHS bringing back drive-thru microchip clinic

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is bringing back its drive-thru microchip clinic.

It’s taking place on Sunday May 31 at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre (447 Renaud Line Road) in Lakeshore.

Humane Society executive director Lynnette Bain says the event runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“You drive up, look for the signs, we’ll direct you in line, and you stay in your car, in your vehicle with your pets, and you’ll pull up to the medical team, and they’ll be able to speak to you there and give you further instruction, but we handle everything right there in the convenience of your car,” says Bain.

She says the event is returning after a brief hiatus.

“A lot of demand for this service, so we were able to, thanks to the partnership from the Municipality of Lakeshore, be able to offer it once again,” she says. “So we’re super excited; we’re going to see how it goes and then hopefully host more in the future in other parts of Windsor and Essex County.”

Drive-thru microchip your pet event Drive-thru microchip your pet event on Saturday July 10, 2021 (Chris Campbell / CTV News)

Bain says she doesn’t know what to expect on Sunday but hopes a couple hundred animals come through.

“I’ve heard that there’s been times when there’s been pretty big crowds and other times based on weather haven’t seen the turnout,” says Bain. “So we’re hoping for the support for people to come out, and we should be able to route you through very quickly because we have a lot of volunteers and a lot of staff ready to assist.”

She says the cost is $40, and appointments are not needed.

The humane society is working with the municipality, along with Dr. Elizabeth Cozens, the St. Clair College Veterinary Program, Emeryville Animal Hospital, and Belle River Animal Clinic.

microchipping Windsor/Essex County Humane Society hosted a second drive-thru microchipping event in Leamington, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

According to the humane society, microchipping provides pets with a permanent form of identification that can greatly increase the chances of being reunited with their families if they ever become lost.

The drive-thru style event was last held in May 2024.