weCHC offering vaccines, screenings this weekend

New weCHC location opens in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

The Windsor Essex Community Health Centre (weCHC) is hosting a health clinic this weekend.

The ‘Fall Health Clinic’ is taking place on Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the health centre’s east end office at 2885 Lauzon Parkway.

James Stainer is a registered nurse, certified diabetes educator, and a clinic-led for the diabetes wellness program at the community health centre.

He says the clinic is happening on World Diabetes Day.

“We are offering flu, COVID, RSV vaccines, cervical cancer screening, and type one diabetes screening, and we’re even offering to register for people we are lacking primary care with a nurse practitioner or a family doctor,” he says.

Stainer says the community health centre typically holds a clinic in November.

“Last month was breast cancer awareness, and then November’s men’s health, prostate cancer awareness, and of course diabetes month, so typically in the fall we do try and hold some sort of an event like this,” says Stainer.

He says there is usually a good turnout for the fall health clinic.

“I know last year I think they did 20 or 30 pap screenings, and we had over 60 type one screenings that we were able to finish on the weekend,” says Stainer.

Stainer says walk-ins are welcomed, or individuals can book ahead.

To book ahead, you’ll need to call the community health centre at 519-962-2284 or online.