Another one of the waterfront legacy projects has been unveiled by the WindsorEssex Community Foundation (WECF), this time in Lakeshore.

Members of the community gathered to celebrate the unveiling of the new project on Thursday.



WECF is celebrating 40 years of Inspiring Philanthropy, and officials say the new Lakeshore Waterfront Sculpture Project is an inspiring new waterfront attraction for tourists and local residents to enjoy.







The sailboat statue provides an opportunity for visitors to capture their experiences and the landmark scenery offered by Lakeshore's waterfront and serves as a new gateway to popular Lakeview Park and Belle River Marina.

The Lakeshore Waterfront Sculpture legacy project was made possible through an initial investment from the WindsorEssex Community Foundation, with the generous support of the Municipality of Lakeshore to help bring the project to fruition.



The investment is one of several 40th Anniversary Community Legacy Projects being supported by the WECF as they celebrate 40 years of Community Supporting Community in 2023.



Officials have been marking this milestone year throughout the region by creating lasting legacies, working with local municipal and community partners to create projects that will invest in lasting change, value a sense of place and culture, and honour both local history and the future as it unfolds.

