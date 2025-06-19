The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) has tabled the 2025-26 draft budget.
The balance budget funds $348.6M of expenditures with in-year grant revenues.
During the public budget consultation period, stakeholders identified supporting the following:
WECDSB said it was faced with pressures and challenges when drafting the budget including: varying enrolment projections, inflationary and tariff pressures in excess of funding, staff absences and supply costs, supporting an increasing proportion of students with special education needs in an inclusive environment with available funding, and supporting faith initiatives with no direct source of funding.
The Board’s projected enrolment for 2025-26 is 22,925 pupils. An increase of 780 students compared to the 2024-25 Budget Estimates.
The budget will come back to trustees for approval on June 24.