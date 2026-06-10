WECDSB tables balanced 2026-27 budget with staffing increases

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) has tabled the 2026-27 draft budget.

The balanced budget funds $356.3M in expenditures through in-year grant revenues.

The budget also includes a $2.33M contingency fund for unexpected costs, and projects a total surplus of $32.3M by year-end, with about half available for flexible use.

WECDSB says key investments include innovative programs, improved academic outcomes, faith formation, positive mental health, and supports for students with special education needs.

Lisa Soulliere, chair of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says preparing the budget was not without challenges.

“Certainly our ongoing budget shortfalls with regard to transportation and special education, as well as some of our unfunded benefits with regard to CPP and EI, increases that haven’t been funded by the ministry,” Soulliere said.

The Board’s projected enrolment for 2026-27 is 23,250 students, an increase of 325 compared to the 2025-26 budget.

Soulliere said staffing is the largest expenditure for the board and comprises about 80 percent of the budget.

She added the budget includes increased staffing to support that growth.

“For the upcoming school year we’re looking at potentially another 18 classroom teachers, four more child and youth workers, three early childhood educators, another principal position and vice principal position, and 18 educational assistants,” Soulliere said.

She said the board is not anticipating any major changes prior to approval.

“We are in such a positive position right now financially, if we were looking at cuts certainly that would be a different story, but, this year that’s not the case, so I don’t anticipate that we’re going to see any changes to the budget,” said Soulliere.

The board will take public input over the next week before bringing the budget back for final approval June 16.