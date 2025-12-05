Students across 14 local schools within the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board are helping those in need this holiday season.

The 11th annual Santa School Bus event was held on Thursday where students collected toys and non-perishable food items and filled school buses.

All toys and clothing collected will go to the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society, while the collected food items will be donated to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul's food banks.

Students at Assumption, Cardinal Carter, H.J. Lassaline, Holy Cross, Our Lady of the Annunciation, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Sacred Heart, St. Andre, St. Anne French Immersion, St. Christopher, St. Joseph's, St. Mary, St. Peter, and W.J. Langlois were involved in this year's campaign - the most schools to ever take part.

Emelda Byrne, Director of Education with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, says it's a great event.

"14 Catholic elementary schools, their students, staff, and parents, got together and put together all the toys, and gifts, for Children's Aid Society, as well as collecting food and non-perishable items for the St. Vincent de Paul Society."

She says the kids are very happy to take part.

"Every student is bringing over a gift and a toy that they're very, very proud of... and they know it's going to go to a needy cause and a family of need."

Byrne says it's important to give back.

"Making sure that we give to one another, the ones that perhaps are missing a little bit of the Christmas spirit that could really benefit from a gift, a toy, a game, or even more food items for their kitchen table this Christmas season. It's really a spirit of giving."

Three and a half school buses were filled during the event.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Stefanie Masotti