The Chair of the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board trustees says there are many challenges and pressures moving into the 2024-25 budget.

A report was presented to the board trustees on Tuesday evening, and Fulvio Valentinis says some of these challenges are unknown at this time as they wait for more information from the provincial government.

Some of these unknown challenges include the impact of Bill 124. This bill, which restricted wage increases for public sector workers to 1 per cent for three years, was repealed in February. There is now uncertainty as to the timing of the adjustments, as well as whether the salary and benefits will be fully supported from the government.

There is also uncertainty with transportation in 2024-25, as the Ministry of Education implemented a new Student Transportation Grant funding framework. The concerns fall with the ability to address the sector's needs to keep up with inflationary pressures, and contractual cost increases.

Other pressures the board is facing include staff absences and replacement costs, information technology as new student devices are needed to replace old equipment, and Special Education which has seen costs continue to exceed funding each year, among others.

Valentinis says there are challenges with the excess of $4-million in spending for Special Education for additional support staff and education assistants.

"What happens is that this is over and above the funding that we receive from the province, so that means you've got to take an excess of that $4-million out of your overall budget, out of other initiatives, other areas that you would normally spend the money. So, that always presents a major challenge."



He says the costs of transportation within the board has seen increases.



"In terms of negotiations with the drivers of the transportation buses and so forth. There's retention bonuses, there's expansions of those services, the funding does not cover the full cost. Once we offer transportation within our parameters, we then have to deliver it. The funding that we get from the province always ends up being a shortfall."



Valentinis adds that the challenges with Bill 124 are unknown because the board will receive money, but they don't know the amount.



"They're going to be giving money to the school boards, what we don't know is how much, and we don't know what the shortfall is going to be. And everyone is expecting that the money they're going to give us is not going to be sufficient to cover all those contract demands, but we don't have that information yet."

The WECDSB is looking at an approximate $2.7-million deficit for the 2024-25 budget. In order to cover the projected deficit, the board will need to dip into the Reserve Funding to cover the costs.

The final draft Budget is scheduled to be tabled with the Board of Trustees at its meeting on June 11, with final deliberation and approval on June 18.

The final budget is due for submission to the Ministry of Education by June 28.