The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board has appointed a new chair and vice-chair to the board of trustees.

Trustee Lisa Soulliere will be the chair for the next year, while trustee Jason Lazarus will take on the position of vice-chair.

Both were elected to their respective positions during Tuesday night's annual organizational meeting.

Elections for the positions are held on an annual basis, and trustees cast their votes for these positions.

Soulliere, who represents schools in the Area 3-Lakeshore ward, has served as a trustee with the board since 2000, and was vice-chair from 2018 to 2022. Soulliere will be taking over from former chair Fulvio Valentinis.

Lazarus, who represents Windsor Wards 5 and 8, replaces Mary DiMenna after a vote for the position of vice-chair. Lazarus was first elected as trustee in 2022.

Both Valentinis and DiMenna remain on the board as trustees.