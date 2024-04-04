The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is reporting a decrease in the number of homes sold across the area last month.

According to WECAR's monthly report, 401 homes were sold in March, a 10.2 per cent decrease compared to the 447 homes sold in March 2023.

However, year-to-date sales are up 2.5 per cent with 1043 homes sold so far in 2024. A total of 1017 homes were sold during the first three months of 2023.

The association also reports 828 homes were listed for sale last month, a near 4.4 per cent drop compared to the 866 homes listed during the same time a year ago.

The average sale price sat at $563,309, down 1.3 per cent compared to an average price of $570,863 in March 2023.

The average year-to-date price of a home moved to $562,716, up 3.69 per cent compared to an average price of $542,679 during the first three months of 2023.