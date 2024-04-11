The Windsor Essex Bike Community Board of Directors are asking for community support to have the multi-use trails at Black Oak Heritage Park sanctioned as part of the upcoming National Urban Park project in Windsor.

The proposed Ojibway National Urban Park will include Black Oak, and with Parks Canada due to take it over, WEBC states that there is a risk of losing these trails for public use.

Windsor Essex Bike Community is a registered non-profit organization committed towards promoting all aspects of riding.

The group is looking to start this trail sanctioning conversation now while the Urban Park is still being organized and planned by the City of Windsor and Parks Canada.

WEBC stated in a post on social media that they are not looking to construct new trails, or destroy any natural habitats within the park, but are hoping to sanction the existing trails that have been used for over 30 years by the community.

James Braakman, WEBC Co-Director, says there is concern from the group that they will no longer be able to use the trails once it is a National Urban Park.

"There's been a lot of issues with the city, and sort of the power that be, at not allowing trail users to go in there and use these trails. And unfortunately we're just worried now that once the National Urban Park takes place that this is really going to be enforced, and we're not going to have access to the park anymore."



He says the group wants to be part of the conversation and planning process of the Urban Park.



"Just to have that seat at the table so we can represent cyclists and trail users to take next steps, and hopefully making these trails sanctioned. And we think it's the perfect time because everything is being reorganized within the National Urban Park, they're planning everything now, so we want to start now to take action before it's too late."



Braakman says they want to create awareness around this topic before it's too late.



"We have had meetings with Parks Canada, we've had meetings with the city, and quite frankly we've been somewhat ignored, and we just want to get some awareness. We don't want to be combative with the city, combative with Parks Canada, we want to partner with them, we want to work alongside and use our expertise, use our following, to help assist in this awesome National Urban Park project."

A link to the petition can be found by clicking here.

Braakman says it will be available to the public for as long as possible before it is presented to the City and Parks Canada.

If approved, the proposed Ojibway National Urban Park would be over 900 acres and include Ojibway Shores, Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tallgrass Prairie Park and the Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve.