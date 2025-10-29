The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Today A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 13.

Tonight Becoming cloudy this evening. 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 6.

Thu Oct 30 Periods of rain beginning in the morning. Wind north 30 km/h. Temperature steady near 9.

Night Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Halloween, Fri Oct 31 A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Night Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Sat Nov 1 Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Sun Nov 2 Cloudy. High 9.