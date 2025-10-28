The weather forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Today Sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this afternoon. High 14.

Tonight A few clouds. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low plus 3.

Wed Oct 29, Partly cloudy. Becoming sunny in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the morning. High 13.

Night Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Thu Oct 30, Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Night Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Halloween Fri Oct 31, Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Night Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Sat Nov 1, Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Sun Nov 2, Cloudy. High 9.