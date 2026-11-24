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Picture This: Fall Moments

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 7. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low plus 3.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Monday..cloudy. High 6.